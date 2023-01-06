MTV Drops the Trailer of New Gay Docuseries ‘The Real Friends of WeHo’

MTV recently dropped a first look at the new gay reality TV show ‘The Real Friends of WeHo,’ and it already looks very interesting.

The upcoming docuseries “follows a group of friends living, loving and pursuing their passions in West Hollywood,” as per The Wrap. Moreover, the synopsis of ‘The Real Friends of WeHo’ reads:

“In a town and community where image and status are everything, they’re ready to pull back the Hollywood curtain and reveal their most authentic selves not just to one another but the world.”

In the teaser, the stars of the show are briefly introduced, and the cast includes: Brad Goreski, Todrick Hall, Curtis Hamilton, Dorión Renaud, Jaymes Vaughan, and Joey Zauzig. And since, we’re already talking about them, let’s get to know a bit more about the ‘The Real Friends of WeHo’ hotties, shall we?

Brad Goreski

– is a celebrity fashion stylist and TV personality.

Todrick Hall

– is a singer, choreographer and YouTuber who starred in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and ‘Celebrity Big Brother,’ as well as auditioned for ‘American Idol.’

Curtis Hamilton

– is an actor who played the role of Dr. Dre in the 2016 biographical TV drama film ‘Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le.’

Dorión Renaud

– is the founder and CEO of Buttah Skin.

Jaymes Vaughan

– is a TV host, business owner, and husband of ‘Mean Girls’ actor Jonathan Bennett.

Joey Zauzig

– is a social media influencer with 286K followers on Instagram.

‘The Real Friends of WeHo’ is scheduled to premiere on January 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer here:

