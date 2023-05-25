MTV’s All Star Shore Features a Very Familiar Face

Mike Mulderrig is back on your TV screens. Or, well, he’s about to be!

The reality show hunk made his television debut in winter 2019 as a cast member on Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club. He followed up that adventure in Summer 2022 with Ex on the Beach: Season 5. It’s a blast to see that the YouTuber, bartender, podcaster and sometimes model has taken an opportunity with Linsay Lohan and turned it into a TV career! Yay for LGBT representation!

Advertisement

And, obviously, I watch any show he’s on because I think he’s attractive as hell.

Mr. Mulderrig is one of the cast members on an upcoming reality show that’s debuting on MTV this June. I’m talking about All Store Shore, which sees reality stars from around the globe – but also primarily from Jersey Shore spinoffs – as they compete for a six-figure cash prize by performing in a number of vacation/drinking challenges. What I wouldn’t give to be a fly on the wall in that mansion!

Advertisement

Other cast members include Jersey Shore OG Angelina Pivarnick and RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni Vanessa ‘Ms Vanjie’ Mateo. I wonder who Mike is going to vibe with the most.

All Star Shore previously aired on Paramount+ almost a year ago. It appears, however, that MTV needs a summer themed show to fill a time slot and this one will do! I’m hyped.

The madness begins on All Store Shore June 1, 2023 on MTV!

Advertisement

Are you a fan of Mike? Are you going to watch the new show now that it’s not on a subscription-based platform? Comment and let me know!

Advertisement