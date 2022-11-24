Murray Bartlett Talks All About ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Murray Bartlett is famously known for his Emmy Award-winning portrayal as Armond in HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ Season 1, and he is now starring as Nick de Noia in the male burlesque show ‘Welcome to Chippendales.’

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, the 51-year-old Australian actor talked all about the Hulu series and his character, and he even revealed what surprised him about the story.

Bartlett started off by sharing what attracted him about the plot of ‘Welcome to Chippendales,’ which is a true-crime story.

“I think one of the great things about this show is I think a lot of people will be in our position of you generally know, the Chippendales – or a lot of people do – but very few people know the backstory. So I was fascinated by that because it’s such a shocking, true-crime story really on steroids, but set in this fun world of the Chippendales in the 70s and the 80s,” he stated.

‘The White Lotus’ actor continued,

“It’s so beautifully balanced in that way. It’s got great highs and lows. And there’s great joy in the show, but there’s also real darkness in it. So that was definitely attractive.”

He also described his character Nick de Noia and what he thought about portraying him.

“Nick de Noia is this force of nature, creative genius, and complicated in a lot of ways. I got a real temper, and [he’s] just an amazing character to have the chance to play,” Bartlett expressed.

When asked about what surprised him about Nick or the story of the show, the actor admitted:

“Everything really, just because I didn’t know any of it. And it’s a male burlesque show, like fun, cool. There’s great depth in the show.”

As per Screen Rant, ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ is about:

“The origin story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian American entrepreneur who started the stripper troupe, Chippendales.”

The first two episodes of ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ is now available for streaming on Hulu, and Episode 3 will be released on November 29 at 12:00 AM PT.

Sources: screenrant.com, menshealth.com