Lots of new music and announcements of epic upcoming events get released every week, but some are bigger and better stand-outs than others. Here are three events worth planning around and two new tracks that actually stick. We feel you need to put on your radar, calendar, playlist, and more.

TOURS AND FESTIVALS

David Archuleta – *Warm Me Up* Christmas Tour

In two weeks, David Archuleta is launching his Christmas album tour, *Warm Me Up*, and it begins in Salt Lake City on November 28 and wraps up in Modesto, California on December 20.

David shared – “I took more liberty to feel playful and flirty with this video since it’s more of that type of song. It was fun to once again incorporate choreography since “Warm Me Up” is more of a pop holiday song, and I wanted to continue with that experimentation of movement. I hope people enjoy watching and seeing the matured, but fun side to David and the holidays.”

I’ve never been a Christmas music guy. I’ve photographed and covered more holiday shows than I care to count. Archuleta still sits comfortably in my personal top three. The man puts on a real concert — strong, sincere, and better than it has any right to be for a seasonal set.

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Tickets are already moving. If you’ve been looking for a reason to start the holiday season without hating yourself for it, this is the one. Get in while you can.

“WARM ME UP” HOLIDAY SHOW TOUR DATES

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Sunset On The River Music & Arts Festival

February 20–21, 2027 – Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, Tampa

Mark this one early. Sunset On The River is an intimate, 21+ celebration of electronic music, art, and culture along the Hillsborough River in downtown Tampa, Florida. The production company Disco has spent years supporting the community, and this event is built the same way.

A few of the DJs on the bill alone make the trip worth considering. Tickets are not going to sit around. If you’re in Florida — or close enough to pretend you are — start looking now and represent.

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NEW MUSIC

Thao Nguyen

Thao Nguyen is one of those artists who doesn’t sound like anyone else and doesn’t particularly care to. Her new album Show Me is a total banger — sharp, strange, and full of the kind of writing that drops you somewhere you didn’t expect to land.

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Check out the February to April 2027 tour dates.

She’s partnering with The Ally Coalition so that a portion of ticket sales from the tour supports nonprofit organizations working with LGBTQ youth in each city. The music is already worth the price of admission. The fact that the shows also put money where it matters is just additional proof she’s operating on a different level. Watch the videos. Her visual world matches the songs.

https://thaothaothao.com/

Joe Sparks – “Nice Little Refrain”

A gay experimental pop track that somehow sounds like The Killers cut a garage demo with a barbershop choir. It’s only 2:56 and it still feels like it contains more ideas than most full EPs. Punk in spirit if not in volume. Worth the replay just to catch what you missed the first time.

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U2 & Dolly Parton – “Torn”

I heard about this collaboration months ago. Hearing Bono talk about it already hit hard. U2 is my favorite band, and I’ve been waiting on this project, but nothing prepared me for how this one lands.

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Dolly Parton has always been one of the rarest things in American music — a genuine ally, a presence that felt like family across communities that don’t always get that kind of care. “Torn” is a tearjerker in the best sense. Play it when you’re ready to feel something. It’s exactly the kind of song she always knew how to make.