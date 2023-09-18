Music Video Background Actor Goes Shirtless on the Gram

At least he has something going for him right now.

Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Hesam “Sam” Asghari, is putting his muscles on display as he works out in a new sweaty, shirtless Instagram video. If you’re unfamiliar with him, he’s a certified personal trainer and aspiring model and actor, who’s apparently out of work if this report from Page Six is correct.

Will Sam launch an OnlyFans in the coming weeks? Probably not, but would you subscribe to his content if the video featured below is a preview of the goods?

Sam, age 29, is an Iranian-American model who first met Britney Spears on the set of her 2016 music video for Slumber Party – where Sam played the lead background actor. Featuring Tinashe, Slumber Party peaked at #86 on the Hot 100 and #1 on the Dance Chart. Since the music video shoot, Sam has kept his profile alive by booking bit parts in television and movies.

His relationship with Spears, though, not so much. The couple became engaged in September 2021, married in June 2022 and divorced in August 2023 after 14 months of marriage due to irreconcilable differences. Both parties have gone back and forth in the media, so a likely cause of the relationship deterioration is to be determined.

Just before their divorce, Spears rebooted a shelved single featuring Will.I.Am and delivered Mind Your Business to the music market. As a whole, the community said “absolutely not” to the single and it failed to appear on all major charts. However, Britney will rebound from that failure with her memoir, The Woman in Me, dropping on October 24, 2023.

Sam, on the other hand, needs thirst trap videos to survive.

Am I being too hard on this stud? Do you think he’s attractive? Do you think he’s at fault for the marriage ending with Spears? Comment all your thoughts and let me know!

