Must-See Boys Love Series in 2022

BL, which means Boys Love, is a genre of literature and media that depicts a romantic plot involving two male characters. It’s increasingly popular today, and in this year alone, a lot of interesting Boys Love shows are being produced in different countries all over the globe, with one of the most well-known being Heartstopper as it made hearts flutter with its young love story, and left many feeling lost as to what to watch next after its last episode.

If you’re one of these people, an avid Boys Love watcher or not, here are some Asian BL shows that you shouldn’t miss out on:

1. KinnPorsche (Ongoing) – Thailand. Here’s a link to Episode 1 with English subtitles. You can find the other series with a simple Google search. Some sites are ones you will need to subscribe to whereas others are free.

2. Semantic Error (Complete) – South Korea

3. Bad Buddy (Complete) – Thailand

4. Not Me (Complete) – Thailand

5. Triage (Ongoing) – Thailand

6. Blueming (Complete) – South Korea

7. Cupid’s Last Wish (Complete) – Thailand

8. The Miracle of Teddy Bear (Complete) – Thailand

9. Gameboys 2 (Complete) – Philippines

10. Cutie Pie (Complete) – Thailand

This list has got you covered, from fantasy, college friends, to mafia love stories, and everything in between!

Source: MyDramaList.com