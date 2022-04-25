Muy Caliente!-Taco Bell Gets Into The Drag Brunch Game

Drag brunches are part of the fabric of the LGBTQ experience, but now one of America’s biggest fast food chains is getting in on the fierce action. Taco Bell announced today that they will be hosting a number of their own Drag Brunches throughout the country. The splashy and eye-popping ad campaign is courtesy of acclaimed photographer/graphic artist David Ayllon, and features New York drag mainstay Pissi Myles and Los Angeles’ own Meatball, cheekily advertising their Taco Bell finest in vivid color schemes.

Drag Bunch will only be held exclusively at select Taco Bell Cantina locations throughout May and June 2022. The participating cities and dates of the events: Las Vegas, Nevada, Sunday, May 1 Chicago, Illinois (Wrigleyville), Sunday, May 22 Nashville, Tennessee, Sunday, May 29 New York, New York (Times Square), Sunday, June 12 Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Sunday, June 26. Drag Brunch attendees can enjoy all the morning nosh favorites that Taco Bell is known for. The drag brunch menu specifically includes Taco Bell’s brand-new $5 Bell Breakfast Box, which includes a Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito Sausage, Hash Brown, a two-pack of Cinnabon Delights, and Medium Fountain Drink. It would not be a drag brunch without some alcoholic liquid refreshment, so mimosas and coffee are both available as well.

Taco Bell’s Drag Brunch is their latest innovation as they continue their celebration and support of the the LGBTQIA+ community. The Drag Brunch was the brainchild of Live Más Pride, (Taco Bell’s LGBTQIA+ Employee Resource Group). Additionally, Taco Bell Foundation is also gifting the It Gets Better Project with a grant. It Gets Better Foundation will also be providing resources at every Drag Brunch on how to get involved with the organization.

