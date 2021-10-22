‘My Child, My Choice – We Do Not Consent’ Signs Say At Protest

As time moves forward and the world as we know it evolves and becomes more welcoming, unfortunately, there will be some unwilling or unwanting to accept the sheer fact that queer people exist and have always existed. Case in point, over 100 parents in East London have been protesting outside their children’s primary school. This is the THIRD time this month this same group of parents has protested. According to Gay Times, they are

protesting sex education in schools, as well as the removal of teaching about LGBTQ+ relationships.

BREAKING: For 3rd time in 2 weeks, concerned British Muslim parents are protesting against compulsory Relationship & Sex Education lessons outside Manorfield Primary School. Parents are demanding the school re-opens consultations.#RSE #ManorfieldPrimary @ManorfieldPrim pic.twitter.com/IusGqP0HPn — Robert Carter (@Bob_cart124) October 22, 2021

The group, Parents of Manorfield, have also taken to their Twitter to express their anger and frustration.

Citing “religious objections” the group took to Twitter on October 20th, speaking to their wants, needs and demands,

“The school has likely failed its legal duty in the manner it has implemented the new RSE curriculum. The DfE guidance states that, ‘All schools must have in place a written policy for Relationships Education and RSE.” “Schools must consult parents in developing and reviewing their policy. Schools should ensure that the policy meets the needs of pupils and parents and reflects the community they serve.”

Gay Times has also reported that “sex education lessons would be compulsory from the age of 12 in Britain from September 2020, resulting in an array of protests against this.” Clapping back against this array of protests the Department of Education responded,

“Pupils should be taught about the society in which they are growing up. “These subjects are designed to foster respect for others and for difference, and educate pupils about healthy relationships.”

@Manorfieldpri have now published their policy. They have not listened to parents concerns . The parents are holding a flash protest this morning outside Manorfield to make it clear that parents are not happy and we will not accept this. @lucycwilliamson @MayorJohnBiggs pic.twitter.com/LDo3YoL3i6 — Parents of Manorfield (@ParentsMPS) October 22, 2021

After parents attempted to meet with the Headteacher Paul Jackson to resolve the issue @ManorfieldPri, he has once again outright refused our pragmatic offer to meet and discuss.@MayorJohnBiggs@TowerHamletsNow @educationgovuk@PressTV @Bob_cart124 @RmSalih @lucycwilliamson pic.twitter.com/fETHWbBDh9 — Parents of Manorfield (@ParentsMPS) October 21, 2021

