MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Gets Banned From Twitter

Mike Lindell, MyPillow’s CEO & a massive supporter of former President Donald Trump, has been banned from Twitter.

“The account you referenced has been permanently suspended due to repeated violations of our Civic Integrity Policy,” their spokesperson told CNN. He was officially removed the social media platform on Monday night, January 25.

Twitter, who also banned Trump in recent days, made its decision based on a new policy that was enacted after the Capitol insurrection took place on January 6. People can now be permanently banned if they repeatedly share election misinformation.

It’s unclear as to which tweets landed Lindell in Twitter prison although his continued love for Trump has caused a ton of problems for him outside of his online behavior.

Bed Bath & Beyond dropped MyPillow after Lindell’s support of the insurrection and his continued false statements questioning the validity of the US presidential election. The 59-year-old claimed the attack was “very peaceful” and blamed “undercover antifa that dressed as Trump people” for the chaos per The New York Times.

The new Twitter policy is all about numbers in reference to someone either being locked out for hours or removed completely. Two strikes results in a 12-hour lock, which happened to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene last week over her own election misinformation.

Five or more strikes, however, can result in what Twitter called a “permanent suspension,” meaning that Lindell more than likely did this to himself by sharing multiple tweets related to this very controversial topic.

He had close to 900,000 followers on Twitter prior to them shutting him down. His Instagram, which constantly shows him promoting his appearances on several right-wing networks and podcasts, remains active as of January 26.

