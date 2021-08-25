‘Naked Boys Singing!’ Adds Two Swoonworthy Names To Their Vegas Show

Naked Boys Singing! has always been one of the most in-demand stage shows in the Off-Broadway stratosphere, and the brand-new cast members named today for the show’s new residency at The Jewel Box Theatre in Las Vegas (kicking off September 15th) is going to be quickly prove to be one of the most in-demand tickets in all of Sin City. American Idol‘s David Hernandez and Eating Out’s Chris Salvatore are joining the raucous show, joining a roster of already familiar faces like America’s Got Talent finalist Marcus Terell, Las Vegas mainstay Louis D’Aprile, and Going Down In LA-LA Land’s Matthew Ludwinski. Jaden Lux will also be making his own professional debut in Naked Boys Singing!, serving as dance captain and understudy.

“I’m really stoked to be in the show and back in my birthday suit” says David Hernandez. While fans know Hernandez from American Idol and his own successful solo career, the irony is not lost on him that his stripper past emerging from the shadows is what ending up seeing him eliminated from Idol all those years ago. “Naked Boys Singing! is hilarious, empowering, and incorporates my favorite aspects of life: music and nudity”!

As for Chris Salvatore, he is just as thrilled to be appearing in Naked Boys Singing!. “I’m thrilled to join Naked Boys Singing! in Las Vegas! I’m excited to combine my passion for music and singing in the hope to encourage others to be proud of their bodies. Vegas has always been one of my favorite cities to visit and now I’ll be on stage performing”!

