Nashville: A Warm Welcome for Queer Folks During the Holidays

When it comes to holiday destinations for queer travelers, Nashville, Tennessee may not be the first city that comes to mind. However, when we look beyond the bigoted stereotypes and how the state as a whole has faced its share of challenges with anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, you will find a vibrant, inclusive, and festive city that offers an unforgettable experience. Nashville stands as a beacon of progressivism.

With the help of Visit Music City, we had the opportunity to explore and discover why Nashville is a top travel destination in Tennessee. Not just for the holidays, but all year round.

Advertisement

Accommodations

Kimpton Aertson Hotel

During our visit, we stayed at two hotels, starting with the Kimpton Aertson. Nestled in Nashville’s vibrant Midtown neighborhood, this stylish social hub takes its name from Jan Aertson, a Dutch immigrant and ancestor of Cornelius Vanderbilt. The hotel’s design reflects the pioneering spirit of its namesake, featuring artful details such as a curtain of river stones, a double-sided fireplace encased in floating ceramics, and a hand-knotted, painted rope installation by artist Orly Genger. Each of the 180 guest rooms and suites is bathed in natural light, offering stunning views of downtown Nashville or the Vanderbilt University campus.

Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center

Advertisement

Our second home away from home was the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, a place that immediately brought to mind the charm of a Disney World hotel. But instead of Mickey Mouse, imagine Dolly Parton as your host. This extraordinary resort offers guests a truly unique experience. From SoundWaves, Nashville’s top aquatic attraction, to a variety of family-friendly activities and entertainment, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Guests can wander through nine acres of bright indoor garden atriums, indulge at award-winning restaurants and bars, unwind at the world-class Relâche Spa, or stay active at the cutting-edge fitness center.

And the magic doesn’t stop here – especially during the resort’s annual “A Country Christmas” celebration. With more than 17 hours of holiday-themed activities like ice tubing, bumper cars, festive dining, live shows, and more, it’s no wonder Christmas at Gaylord Opryland has been a cherished Nashville tradition for nearly 30 years.

Wine & Dine

Edessa Restaurant

Advertisement

Our first dinner took place at Edessa Restaurant, which invites guest to embark on a culinary adventure through the vibrant flavors of Kurdish and Turkish cuisine. Located in the heart of Nashville, step into a warm and inviting atmosphere, where every meal is a celebration of tradition, culture, and community. From mouthwatering kebabs and savory mezes to fresh salads and decadent desserts, each dish is crafted with care using the finest ingredients and authentic recipes passed down through generations. No wonder they landed on the New York Times best restaurant list for 2024!

Etch

Situated in lively downtown Nashville, this globally-inspired restaurant by award-winning chef Deb Paquette, Etch incorporates innovative dishes inspired by her favorite regions of the world to leave a lasting impression on every diner. A wine list with over 80 choices is also available, along with high-gravity local beers, hand-crafted signature cocktails, and mouthwatering deserts prepared in-house by Pastry Chef Megan Williams. Paquette is well-known in Nashville and is the first woman in Tennessee to qualify as a certified executive chef. Etch’s second location is now open in The Factory at Franklin.

Advertisement

The Farm House

As one of downtown Nashville’s best farm to table restaurants, this eatery keeps it local and provides a rustic feel to fine dining. The Farm House focuses on great southern food, tasty cocktails, and locally sourced ingredients with service to create a memorable dining experience. Every detail is designed to welcome all guests, from Chef/Owner Trey Cioccia’s innovative southern fare, to a cozy and relaxed dining room and bar. This location also offers a seasonal menu based on what is the freshest at the time.

SweetMilk

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a popular spot for brunch, then SweetMilk is the place to be! Located in the heart of Nashville’s Donelson neighborhood, this warm-hearted restaurant is rooted in a love for simple, comforting food shared among family and friends. They are all about capturing the heart of the Southern kitchen – a welcoming, inclusive gathering place celebrating a mix of beloved family recipes and modern interpretations of classic breakfast and lunch dishes. Their menu draws inspiration from the culinary traditions of Tennessee and Mississippi, reimagined for today’s modern Southern palate.

Edley’s Bar-B-Que

Now, we couldn’t visit Nashville without trying some of the city’s finest BBQ! Family owned an operated by Will and Catharine Newman, Edley’s Bar-B-Que restaurant has become a staple within the Music City. The first location opened in 2011 in the 12South neighborhood, and they eventually opened two other restaurants and also expanded to Chattanooga. At Edley’s, the staff prides themselves on not taking any shortcuts in the kitchen. From meats being smoked low and slow using Southern white oak to made from scratch sides, this place is worth a visit. I would personally recommend trying their famous bushwacker, which is similar to a creamy, chocolate piña colada, and saving room for some banana pudding – which can be ordered as a side dish!

Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery

Advertisement

Over 100 years after Prohibition forced the closure of one of the nation’s most prolific whiskey producers, two young descendants of its pioneering founder, Charles Nelson, have opened the doors to their revived Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery. Today, with the inspiration of a revered family legacy, brothers Andy and Charlie Nelson have relaunched the historic Tennessee business, proudly welcoming the public to their modern-industrial distillery space, and offering tastes of their award winning small-batch Belle Meade Bourbon, limited edition Belle Meade Bourbon Sherry Cask Finish, and Nelson’s Green Brier Tennessee White Whiskey, developed from the original family recipe. A tour of the distillery is fun, informational, and we had a chance to taste some of these fabulous whiskeys. Afterwards, have a bite to eat at the distillery’s restaurant, whose menu features a refined twist on comfort food infused with Southern flair and local influences. Their full-service bar also offers a selection of flights from a wide range of Nelson’s products, including exclusive distillery releases and cocktails crafted with Nelson’s bourbons and whiskeys.

Butcher & Bee

Our final dinner took place at Butcher & Bee, located on Main Street, and eating here was truly a unique experience. Butcher & Bee first opened in Charleston in 2011 with the simple mission of mission of serving sandwiches made with flavor combinations and food quality usually reserved for fine dining. Expanding to Nashville in 2015, they set a new goal of creating world-class experiences for both guests and team members. The East Nashville location is now the only Butcher & Bee, and driven by a passion to create dishes that burst with rich, wholesome flavor, they encourage guests to dine family style, whether you order a la carte or their chef’s choice experience. Dishes are served as they come and are meant to be shared.

Advertisement

Holiday Delights

Holiday Lights at Cheekwood

No matter where you are, there’s something truly magical about being surrounded by the lights and sounds of Christmas. We were fortunate to experience the Holiday Lights at Cheekwood, a beloved tradition now celebrating its 10th anniversary. Running through January 5, This enchanting one-mile walk winds through Cheekwood’s gardens, illuminated by over a million dazzling lights. It’s a festive treat for all ages, complete with hot chocolate, s’mores, seasonal libations, and a Holiday Marketplace. Also, you won’t want to miss the historic Cheekwood mansion, which was specially decorated this year by former White House florist Laura Dowling, as well as the mansion’s annual holiday exhibition, “Holidays at the White House with the First Ladies,” which offers a captivating journey through the history of First Ladies’ holiday themes. Starting with Jacqueline Kennedy, who began the tradition in 1961, and continuing through the Obama administration, this display brings to life the joyful times and intimate moments of the first families and their beloved pets during the holiday season.

Advertisement

Hidden Bar at Noelle Hotel Nashville

If you’re looking to sip festival potions, all fizzy and bright, crafted by mixologists, merry and light, then you best make your way down to Hidden-ville, a hidden bar located within Nashville’s Noelle Hotel. Honestly, this is one of the coolest bars I have ever been to. Upon entering, you will immediately be transported to Seussian feast, where merriment dances and there is always a thrill. Featuring Grinch themed cocktails and sharable, Hidden-ville runs through January 4. Follow them on Instagram to find out what their next pop-up theme will be!

Advertisement

The Grand Ole Opry

Nothing says Nashville like a night at the Grand Ole Opry, the country’s longest running radio show! What began as a simple radio broadcast in 1925 is today an entertainment phenomenon showcasing a mix of country music greats – new stars, superstars, and legends. The thought of attending a performance at this iconic venue never really crossed my mind, but how delightful it was to attend the Opry Country Christmas Show and see the Gatlin Brothers, Mandy Barnett, Charlie McCoy, Matthew West, Riders in the Sky, Lady A’s Hillary Scott (with special appearance by her daughter, Eisele Kaye), and American Idol winner Scotty McCreery light up the stage and perform several holiday hits. We also received a a backstage tour, walking in the footsteps of these superstars and getting an exclusive look at what happens behind the scenes of the show that made country music famous.

ICE! Featuring Frosty the Snowman

Now, out of everything we did in Nashville (and it was a lot!), ICE! Featuring Frosty the Snowman was probably my absolute favorite. An annual exhibit at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, guests are invited to step inside a holiday showplace like no other as they wind their way through larger-than-life sculptures, zoom down thrilling frozen slides, and traverse awe-inspiring tunnels. The themes for ICE! change each year, and for the first time in a decade, Frosty the Snowman is back. Several artisan ice sculptors brought to life scenes from this beloved television special with brightly colored ice masterpieces, and they did this all in about 30 days. Seriously, the intricate detail that went into these sculptures is awe-inspiring.

Advertisement

Additional Attractions

County Music Hall of Fame and Museum, National Museum of African American Music, and Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum

Advertisement

Nashville is called the Music City for good reason, as it proudly honors some of the world’s most legendary artists. During our visit, we explored the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, one of the largest museums and research centers in the world dedicated to preserving and interpreting American vernacular music. Established in 1964, the museum is renowned for its cultural significance, educational initiatives, and an unparalleled collection of historically significant artifacts. We also checked out the National Museum of African American Music, which opened in January 2021 and highlights the profound connections and influences African American composers have had on every genre of music, as well as the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum, which shines a spotlight on the stories of session musicians, engineers, and producers who played key roles in creating some of the greatest recordings of all time.

Ryman Auditorium

A National Historic Landmark, Ryman Auditorium was built by Captain Thomas G. Ryman in 1892 and is a thirteen-time winner of the prestigious Pollstar Theatre of the Year award. This iconic venue is well-known as the Mother Church of Country Music and is the most famous former home of Grand Ole Opry (1943-1974). While offering a diverse lineup and thriving concert schedule of over 200 shows per year, the venue is also open for daytime tours year-round. A coveted under-play for many, her iconic stage has seen the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Harry Styles, and Lizzo in recent years.

Liquor Lab Experience

Advertisement

At Liquor Lab, the power to craft the perfect cocktail is placed firmly in their hands. This was an awesome highlight throughout the trip, as we joined a mixology class in one of the venue’s state of the art laboratories designed for the best cocktail experience. Their immersive cocktail making class is the perfect blend of education and entertainment, designed for both beginners and cocktail connoisseurs alike. Led by a world-class mixologist with a passion for the art of cocktails, this hands-on experience promises to tantalize your taste buds and elevate your mixology skills to new heights.

The Listening Room Cafe

If you’re into live music, especially from up-and-coming artists or those who just love to write songs, then I would highly recommend spending an evening at the Listening Room Cafe. Starting in 2006 with a simple idea: There’s nothing like hearing a great song performed live. Not as background music, not as something you shout to hear yourself over, but as the main attraction.

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage

Advertisement

Whether you love him or hate him, and if you’re into presidential history like I am, then you must stop by Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage. As one of the largest, most visited presidential homes in the United States, this is one of Nashville’s top-rated attractions. The 1,120-acre National Historic Landmark features more than 30 historic buildings, a seasonal wagon tour, walking trails, beautiful gardens and grounds and much, much more. The Hermitage mansion is considered to be the most accurately preserved early presidential home in the country, and in recent years, new interpretive initiatives and programs have enhanced the visitor experience.

So, have we peaked your interest to visit the Music City? Have you been before and have recommendations for us? Let us know in the comments!

We were able to discover why Nashville is so wondrous, especially during the holiday season, and we hope to return sometime soon.