Native Son Honors 101 Black Gay/Queer Men Who Impacted 2020

From Jeremy O. Harris to Jeremy Pope. From Darren Walker to DeVonn Francis. Who were the most influential Gay and Queer Black men in 2020? We now have a list to tell us.

Native Son recently released its “101 Black Gay And Queer Men Who Made Impact In 2020” list. Native Son is an organization by Black gay/queer men for Black gay/queer men. The organization, founded by Emil Wilbekin, works to uplift and spotlight Black gay/queer men like never before. Through community support like lectures from a dating coach or an event to inspire Black gay men to get into the tech field, social media content, and more, Native Son has fostered a community surrounding and supporting Black gay/queer men.

Native Son’s latest initiative to support Black gay/queer men was to spotlight and praise the Black gay/queer men who are making a difference in the world. The impact list includes many honorees such as Tony and Emmy-award winner Billy Porter; Tony-nominated playwright Jeremy O Harris; Human Rights Campaign president Alphonso David; Designer Brandon Blackwood; Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and playwright Michael R. Jackson; musician Lil Nas X; Activists Gabriel M. Garmond, Brandon Murphy, and Harold Waight who organized Harlem’s Men in Suits March; Christian Cooper, the Black gay man who went viral after he was attacked by a white woman while bird-watching; Broadway Black/Antonyo Awards founder Drew Shade; Edward Enninful, the Editorial Director of all European editions of Vogue; JAG Productions founder Jarvis Greene; Pennsylvania state Representative Malcolm Kenyatta; Moonlight co-writer and celebrated playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney; Reggie Greer, the Joe Biden Campaign’s LGBTQ Vote Director; and more.

Check out the full list of nominees, their profiles, and illustrations of them by CJ Robinson on Native Son’s website.