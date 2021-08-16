Navarrete Maintains His Innocence. Does His Resignation Say Otherwise?

Tony Navarrete, an (openly) gay Arizona state Senator has resigned amid his arrest and charges of sexual conduct with a minor.

Navarette, 35, submitted his resignation on Tuesday, August 10. In an email blast from his campaign account, the Senator communicated:

“I adamantly deny all allegations that have been made and will pursue all avenues in an effort to prove my innocence. In doing so, I will be focusing the vast majority of my time and energy on my defense”.

In a more detailed resignation letter, obtained by The Washington Post, Navarette continues to maintain his innocence but says he worries it would be “impossible” to do his job, with all that is going on:

“While I would love nothing more than to continue to serve the families of Arizona’s 30th District, I worry it will be impossible to give my constituents the full attention they deserve. Therefore, I must resign my post as Arizona State Senator today… I adamantly deny all allegations that have been made and will pursue all avenues in an effort to prove my innocence”.

'I ADAMANTLY DENY ALL ALLEGATIONS': Former State Sen. Tony Navarrete sent this email via his campaign account after he resigned. pic.twitter.com/64f7pKSrmI — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) August 11, 2021

After two teens came forward to accuse Navarrete of molestation, he was jailed until posting a $50,000 bond. Both Republicans and Democrats immediately called for the resignation of Navarette. Both parties released a joint statement after Navarette officially resigned, saying it was the “right thing to do”:

“This was the right thing to do, considering the serious allegations. We know the Arizona Judicial Branch will deliver justice and pray for healing and support for all victims”.

Navarette was elected to the Senate in 2018 and was a founding member of the legislature’s LGBTQ+ caucus. His employer, Neighborhood Ministries, has placed him on leave and will terminate him once the leave ends. If convicted on all counts, Navarette faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 49 years in prison.

Source: The Washington Post