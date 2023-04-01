Navigate Love, Friendship and Drag in Upcoming ‘Chrissy Judy’ Film

‘Chrissy Judy’ is an upcoming queer film, which navigates through love, friendship and drag culture, as well as rediscovering oneself.

The new queer comedy-drama movie was written, directed and edited by Todd Flaherty, who also stars as a gay man named Judy. Aside from Flaherty, the cast also includes: Wyatt Fenner, Joey Taranto, Kiyon Spencer, and James Tison.

The official synopsis of ‘Chrissy Judy’ reads:

Judy’s been described as many things: a free spirit, a day dreamer, a boy-crazy hot mess. But this is going to be the summer it all comes together for this ambitious, 30-something drag queen/cater-waiter and his best friend, Chrissy. That is, until Chrissy’s priorities suddenly shift, forcing a disillusioned Judy to examine his life and priorities as a queer artist, and rediscover himself in the process. In this dark comedy, “Chrissy Judy” explores the universal pain of breaking up with your best friends and questions, “What do you do when your chosen family no longer chooses you?”

Moreover, Edge Media Network described the upcoming film as:

“This dark comedy, lovingly photographed in black and white by Brendan Flaherty, digs deep in its exploration of a fragile soul and his missed opportunities and the results are exhilarating. Flaherty the director is assured and bold in his choices.”

‘Chrissy Judy’ is set to be played in various film festivals, including the Hamptons International Film Festival, NewFest in New York City, and Outfest in Los Angeles. It will also be shown in select theaters from March 31, as well as be available on digital and DVD from April 4.

In the meantime, you can watch the trailer here:

