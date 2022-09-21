NBA Star Fined For Gay Slurs; Should YOUR Job Fire You For Hate Speech

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $40,000 for the anti-gay rhetoric he spewed on a now-deleted Instagram story. In the video Edwards, driving in a car looks over at a group of men on the next corner. Edwards calls the group “queer-ass n*****s.” The men in the group were shirtless, some wearing harnesses, many embracing each other. (Edwards deleted the video but it has been reposted numerous times by other users.)

Exhibit A of NBA player Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves stalking/filming gay men in the street last week and uploading the video to subject them to homophobia online: https://t.co/ariJaEZbiP — Jason (StarWind) (@EscaflowneClown) September 20, 2022

Tim Stanley, President of Basketball Operations for the Minnesota Timberwolves, issued a statement saying,

“We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media. The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many.”

According to Metro Weekly, “Shortly after the video was widely shared, Edwards deleted it and apologized for his actions in a statement, calling his behavior ‘”immature,” “hurtful,” and “disrespectful” and his language “unacceptable.” The Metro Weekly also reported that,

“The NBA’s fine of $40,000 is considered standard for violations of the league’s social media policy, falling within the range of penalties handed out to other players for anti-gay language. An investigation by the LGBTQ sports website Outsports revealed that at least 40 NBA players had used anti-LGBTQ language on social media 75 separate times.”

The replies of this shit are funny man. Apparently it’s only derogatory if it affects you. People have no empathy, people just say shit. Anthony Edwards was wrong and should be fined lol https://t.co/nhZK11A3fM — Amrit S. (@ASaigal10) September 20, 2022

Anthony Edwards after getting fined Pennies and nickels: pic.twitter.com/ThjN1O0p67 — Matt🇲🇽 (@Mattfm8) September 20, 2022

Is it fair for us to demand justice and payment from Edwards because he is in the NBA and a public figure? Should other companies and professionals fire people for hate speech? I say HELL YES to both of them. Yes, this fine is necessary and yes hate speech should be a firable offense. Former English teacher here and I expect to be held to the same standards. Actions have consequences.

It’s not all that hard to not be a douchebag. And if you are a douchebag, you should probably not post your assholeness on social media.

What do you think Instincters? Should hate speech be a firable offense? Sound off in the comments below.

