Ncuti Gatwa Addresses Why He’s Not Disclosing His Sexuality

Ncuti Gatwa is featured on British Vogue’s July 2023 Pride special where he posed naked, as well as addressed why he’s not disclosing his sexuality.

In the hit Netflix series ‘Sex Education,’ Gatwa plays the role of Eric Effiong who is an “exuberant gay teen.” As a result of portraying a gay character, some people have probably made assumptions regarding his sexuality.

During his interview with British Vogue, the 30-year-old Rwandan-Scottish actor shared that pride for him is “the freedom to not have to define your sexuality publicly.” He also said that his sense of pride “shouldn’t be a privilege.”

“We shouldn’t have to fight for it. It should be our God-given right,” he stated.

Gatwa revealed the reason why he chooses not to disclose his sexuality, explaining:

“It’s a safety and mental health thing. After Sex Education, we all became public property, to an extent. You have to fight for your right to privacy after that, but you also do feel like you owe people something.”

“In setting my boundaries, I knew I wanted to separate the private and public, and that I never wanted my personal life to overshadow my work. I also believe that everyone is on their own journey, and it’s important that no one feels an obligation to others in relation to what’s happening to them internally. And that’s what Sex Education is about – taking things at your own pace,” he further expressed.

Moreover, Gatwa has a lot in store for his fans, as he is playing the role of the fifteenth Doctor Who, as well as starring in the highly anticipated ‘Barbie’ movie, which is set to premiere in theaters on July 21.

