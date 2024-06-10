Ncuti Gatwa and Jonathan Groff’s Kissing Scene Makes History

The latest episode of ‘Doctor Who’ saw Ncuti Gatwa and Jonathan Groff making out, making history as Time Lord’s first fully-fledged gay male romance.

SPOILER incoming…

In the episode, Gatwa’s Doctor teams up with Groff’s character named Rogue, who is a bounty hunter. Initially, the two of them didn’t trust each other, but they had to work together in order to fight the shape-shifting Chuldurs.

Not to mention, the episode takes the viewers to the Regency era, as The Doctor (Gatwa) and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) travel back to 1813 in Bath, England, having their ‘Bridgerton’ moment. Two men are also seen arguing, which is reminiscent of the fight between Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony Bridgerton and Regé-Jean Page’s Simon Basset.

Throughout the episode, Gatwa and Groff’s characters can be seen flirting with each other and they even share a kiss… Unfortunately, Rogue (Groff) sacrifices himself to save the world, and we have yet to see if he will make a comeback in the show.

In a 2005 episode, John Barrowman’s Captain Jack and Christopher Eccleston’s Doctor shared a brief kiss, but it “lacked the sexual charge” that Gatwa’s Doctor had with Groff’s Rogue, as per Deadline. Moreover, ‘Doctor Who’ is available for streaming on BBC iPlayer in the UK and Disney+ internationally.

