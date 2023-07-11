Ncuti Gatwa on ‘Sex Education’, His Religious Parents & ‘Doctor Who’

Ncuti Gatwa has been on a roll with one big project after another, and it all kicked off after landing his first major role in the hit Netflix show, ‘Sex Education’.

Now, he is playing the role of Ken in the highly anticipated ‘Barbie’ movie, which is also starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, among other famed Hollywood actors and actresses. Not to mention, he is also the new Doctor in the upcoming ‘Doctor Who’ series.

“This person survived a genocide. This person fits in everywhere and nowhere. I am the Doctor. The Doctor is me. I decided that I had to get this role,” Gatwa told Rolling Stone.

He also opened up about how the pace of his career changed after starring in ‘Sex Education’, where he plays the role of gay character Eric Effiong.

“The trajectory of my life changed five years ago, in 2018. And that was one thing. That was a very fast-moving train. I’m still trying to get to grips with what happened then but… now the train has gone turbo this past year,” the 30-year-old Rwandan-Scottish actor stated.

Moreover, the hit series’ upcoming fourth season will be its final one, and Gatwa admitted to the outlet that bidding farewell to the show was bittersweet for him. He also revealed how his religious parents felt about him being in ‘Sex Education’, sharing:

“We don’t really speak about it, but they have seen it. I didn’t want them to, but I couldn’t stop them. And they are very supportive, thankfully. It’s not the most comfortable thought to know that my mum knows what my cum face looks like but… we move.”

‘Sex Education’ Season 4 is set to premiere on Netflix on September 21. Meanwhile, the ‘Barbie’ movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 21.

Sources: rollingstone.co.uk, collider.com