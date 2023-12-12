Ncuti Gatwa Splits from David Tennant’s Body in ‘Doctor Who’

The ‘Doctor Who’ 60th Anniversary specials concluded with a bang, as David Tennant’s Fourteenth Doctor regenerates into Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor.

SPOILER INCOMING…

However, there’s a twist — the viewers are left with both doctors, which is labeled as a “bi-generation.” The two doctors earned a prize after Neil Patrick Harris’ villain character Toymaker was defeated.

As per Collider, “Tennant’s Doctor chose to vanquish the Toymaker for good, while Gatwa’s Doctor created a second TARDIS.” Not to mention, Tennant’s Fourteenth Doctor gets a happily ever after with his best friend and companion Donna Noble’s (Catherine Tate) family.

Let’s not forget the fact that the third part of ‘Doctor Who’ 60th Anniversary specials shows Gatwa wearing a slightly opened button-up shirt, an undone grey necktie, and nothing but a skimpy white underwear covering his lower half.

‘Doctor Who’ recently released a spoiler video of the scene where Tennant’s Fourteenth Doctor regenerates into Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor. The two of them share an emotional moment, also giving each other a joyful hug.

Moreover, Gatwa is set to make his official debut as the Fifteenth Doctor in the show’s Christmas Day special. ‘Doctor Who’ is available for streaming on Disney+ worldwide.

Source: collider.com

