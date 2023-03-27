ND Republican Randy Boehning Outed By Man He Sent Nudes To On Sex App

Spring has sprung. The sun shines longer, the skies seem bluer, and the darkness of winter is fading away. And on this Monday morning with a little more pep in my step Instinct is throwing it back to 2015 when what’s good for the goose was good for the gander.

Today in 2023 the cruel, corrupt, and racist GOP is waging war on the queer community, especially against our Transgender brothers and sisters. As most gay people already know, the more one protests and shouts about how horrible gay people are they are probably anonymously playing footsie in a bathroom stall somewhere. Meet former North Dakota Republican lawmaker Randy Boehning.

During his political career, Boehning (great last name btw) voted against LGBTQ people time and time again. But while he was voting against our community the 60-year-old politician was on Grindr. Not on Grindr attacking gay men. No, on Grindr sending dick pics and cruising, ya know exactly what one would do on Grindr. What a standup all-around great guy! Pretty sure he and that other bottom-feeding scumbag Aaron Schock are BFFS.

“Randy Boehning, a GOP state rep …who sponsored the Native American disenfranchisement law …was unseated by Democrat Ruth Buffalo — a Native American.”@rabuffalo, Mia Eh’Desh or Woman Appears, is a citizen of the Mandan, Hidatsa + Arikara Nations #NAHM #NDpol #NativeVote https://t.co/dIIHuFvooM — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) November 10, 2018

Here is where a then-21-year-old Dustin Smith comes in. Smith recognized the user he was chatting with — Top Man!, (worst Grindr name ever lol) — as the Congressman from Fargo. The young Smith came to slay, not play, and quickly outed the hypocritical Boehning saying at the time, “How can you discriminate against the person you’re trying to pick up?” The lying Republican put out a statement as despicable as he is explaining,

“That’s what gay guys do on gay sites, don’t they? That’s how things happen on Grindr. It’s a gay chat site. It’s not the first thing you do on that site. That’s what we do, exchange pics on the site.”

Hypocrite Republican who opposed gay law outed on Grindr. Love his name – ‘Randy Boehning’… pic.twitter.com/8subxXscNY — Dorian Gray (@DanielMRussell) May 1, 2015

Boehning went on to try to defend his actions commenting, “This has been a challenge for me. You don’t tell everyone you’re going to vote one way and then switch your vote another way – you don’t have any credibility that way.” Cry me a river dude.

The GOP wants to wage war on the queer community, they better be ready for battle. You gonna vote against us, and then try to have sex with us – NOT TODAY SATAN! If only that story making the rounds last week about Grindr planning to out Republican lawmakers were true and not satire…

What do we think Instincters? Is it ok to out GOP lawmakers who are trying to push us back in the closet and eradicate the Trans community? Sound off in the comments below. And to Dustin Smith wherever you are today, WE STAN YOU!

NOTHING NEW HERE, FOLKS! Anti-Gay Lawmaker Randy Boehning is…..GAY.

Also, a top.http://t.co/v9ETdSiSrs pic.twitter.com/L4E4uijKWr — Mile High Joe (@MileHighJoe1) April 28, 2015

Wait, the ND GOP state senator sending dick pics was named Randy Boehning? Heheheh. — Frank (@fvdlfvdl) April 28, 2015

(**this post is solely the opinion of this contributing writer and may not reflect the opinion of other writers, staff or owners of Instinct magazine.)

Source: The Guardian