Neicy Nash In Talks To For A Talk Show!

Niecy Nash getting her own talk show? We would LOVE to see it!

According to the Hollywood Reporter, CBS Television Distribution is working on a new daytime talk show that’ll star Niecy Nash. This is especially exciting concerning CBS Television Distribution is behind several successful daytime shows like Rachel Ray, Judge Judy, The Doctors, and Dr. Phil.

But when it comes to Nash, this seems like a perfect idea. Part of that is because Nash made headlines last year with the reveal that she’d gotten married to singer Jessica Betts. And with the controversy earlier this year surrounding Ellen DeGeneres, perhaps CBS Television Distribution is seeing a window for a new queer talk show host. Tough, Niecy Nash has specified that she doesn’t like to think of her wedding as a “coming out” and she would most likely not advertise herself as a queer talk show host. That’s not to say that Nash is afraid of homophobia or haters. It fact, she’s very much the opposite.

As she said in a comment of an Instagram post about the wedding, according to Out, “If I lost a fan because of who I love, then that wasn’t a real fan. Who/how I love has nothing to do with my art. I’m still a skilled, Emmy-nominated, award-winning actress.”

Then when it comes to Ellen, the two couldn’t be more different. So, early comparisons will probably stop after the show gets underway. Plus, the Ellen Show is prospering in spite (or perhaps because of) this year’s earlier controversy.

But that’s not all. The idea of Niecy Nash as a talk show host is also bolstered by the fact that Nash has hosted a show before. In fact, Nash received a Daytime Emmy for her hosting work on Style Network’s Clean House. With that in mind, we can’t wait to see what Niecy Nash and CBS Television Distribution will do with this show… should it get greenlit.

