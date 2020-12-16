Woof Daddy! Neil Guillot is Our Super Sexy New Instinct Hottie

Neil Guillot kind of has that whole Mr. Clean fantasy going on for him. Except he’s so much more than a gorgeous, bald headed daddy-type that resides in the best city in the world.

The New York City mainstay is our latest pick for Instinct Hottie. He’s someone who is equally stunning and intelligent, beautiful and brainy and sophisticated and sexy. Basically a lethal combination of good looks mixed with wit and smarts. Woof. Major woof.

Check out our exclusive with this self-proclaimed “normal gay guy” (I beg to differ) below.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

My eyes.

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

My legs.

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

Handsome, confident, kind, intelligent.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life in being an openly gay man?

Hmmm, that’s a hard one as I have just always lived my life as just me (once I came out) but I would have to say it probably was running a marathon in 2000 to raise money for APLA (AIDS Project Los Angeles).

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

Creating a personal/professional life that allows me to be bi-coastal between NYC/LA and to travel the world while I’m still young enough to enjoy it.

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

I have found it before but wasn’t at the place to receive it or give it in the romantic form. That turned into someone who became the closest person in my life while he was here on this planet. I love tenderness, intelligence, romantic, sensuality and empathy.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie?

Schindler’s List – it encompasses both the best and worst in humanity and forces one to confront the ugly truths of what happens when we turn our eyes from seeing the truth and why we still can’t today.

Who is your biggest celebrity crush right now?

Still Henry Cavill.

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of?

Year round: Chili Con Queso. Holiday time: EGGNOG! (no alcohol).

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you?

Either SuperTramp‘s Breakfast in America (my first album) Or Bronski Beat‘s Age of Consent (my “gay” album that expresses all the angst and passion of being gay back in the “old days”).

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

Truly flattered and honored to be asked. I’m just a normal gay man getting older in New York City.