Neil Patrick Harris Celebrates 20th Anniversary with David Burtka

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of their very first date, and the former wrote a sweet message for his hubby via an Instagram post.

The 50-year-old actor and singer reminisced,

“Our first date was 20 years ago today. Man, how time has flown by… and yet… we’ve shared so many adventures, created so many remarkable memories.”

“If the next 7,300 days are like the previous ones, I’ll be absolutely thrilled. Happy anniversary, David. I love you unconditionally, most of the time. XO,” Harris further expressed.

Meanwhile, Burtka also posted a couple photo to commemorate their special day, and on the caption, he wrote:

“My dreams have come true since we decided to take this incredible journey together. Today marks 20 years since our first date and I can’t imagine a better life.”

“@nph I love you with all my soul. I deserve a fucking medal… and so do you,” the 48-year-old chef and cookbook author concluded.

Moreover, the couple’s love story began in 2004 when they met in passing on the street and became friends. Harris then publicly came out as gay in 2006, and the two of them went public with their relationship in 2007. Thereafter, they welcomed their twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott in 2010, and eventually got married in Italy in 2014.

And to celebrate their 20 years of love, let’s take a look at Harris and Burtka’s sweet couple pics throughout the years… <3

Source: people.com