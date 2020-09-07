Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka Sweetly Celebrate Their 6-Year Wedding Anniversary

It has been difficult to celebrate anything during quarantine. Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka still managed to find some joy amid how tough the world has been lately by gushing about each other on their 6th wedding anniversary.

The television icon and famed stylist both posted photos from their stunning nuptials that took place six years ago on September 6, 2014. Each came with an adorable caption about how much the other person means to them, leaving many emotional in the comments section.

“Six years ago. Perhaps the happiest day of my life,” NPH wrote next to a pic of them cuddled up in their Tom Ford tuxes. “Since then, thousands of memories. No regrets. Thank you, David, for both creating and rocking my world. I am forever #grateful @dbelicious.”

David’s photo had a little more spark as someone took a snap of them mid conversation while fireworks were going on in the background. “Six years ago today @nph and I got hitched. Thanks for dancing into my heart. I can’t believe you stuck around after all these years of me annoying you. You have made my heart complete. Thank you for the best times of my life.”

Many famous people attended their wedding including legendary singer Elton John, The Hangover star Rachael Harris and How I Met Your Mother director Pamela Fryman, the latter of which officiated it. It took place thousands of miles away from their home base in the States in Italy.

Neil & David’s relationship was nothing new at that point. They had been together for a decade before getting engaged years later. It was a family came first situation for them as they became parents to twins via a surrogate mother (on Gideon Scott, and daughter, Harper Grace) on October 12, 2010.

Congrats to them on their anniversary!