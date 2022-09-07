Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka Celebrate 8 Years of Happy Marriage

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka have been married for 8 whole years now, and the two of them expressed their love on their respective anniversary posts on Instagram.

‘How I Met Your Mother’ alum Harris posted a summery photo of him and his husband, and in the lovely caption, he wrote:

“Eight years ago, our knot got tied. He’s still the center of my world, the person I want to impress, the bright light in my life. Happy anniversary, David. I love you so much. @dbelicious”

Meanwhile, actor and professional chef Burtka posted a black and white photo of them looking dashing in suits, and his caption read:

“8 years and still going strong!! What an adventure. I can’t imagine my life without you! You are as fun as the night we got married! Happy Wedding Anniversary @nph #stillgotthatspark”

And to celebrate their 8 years of marriage filled with happiness and love, let’s take a look at some of their sweet moments as a couple, as well as parents to their kids Harper Grace Burtka-Harris and Gideon Scott Burtka-Harris.

Here’s to love and a life-long happy marriage! <3