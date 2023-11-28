Neil Patrick Harris Goes Live with His Family during Thanksgiving

Neil Patrick Harris gave his followers a Thanksgiving surprise after going live on Instagram to greet his fans during the very special holiday. <3

The 50-year-old American actor and singer started off by showing some unique features of what he calls their “fun house,” which is certainly the perfect words to describe their home. There’s a wine cellar, a fortune-telling machine, and even a quote board that tells dad jokes.

The 10-minute live continued with Harris showing the delicious-looking turkey, which seemed to be straight out of a food magazine. The turkey was, of course, courtesy of his husband and chef David Burtka who was very busy in the kitchen.

The ‘How I Met Your Mother’ star also showed his son Gideon, and talked about the game he’s currently into. He then shifted the focus on his daughter Harper, whom he commented was wearing a “Thanksgiving summer look.”

Harris complimented Harper’s beautiful naturally curly hair, to which Gideon teased: “She still spends an hour in the morning on it.”

“Okay, let’s not, shall we? Thank you,” Harper responded.

Aside from the twins’ fun banter, the actor also introduced their four family dogs, which are all so adorable. You can watch Harris’ Thanksgiving live here

Moreover, husbands Harris and Burtka opened up about parenting their twins and getting ready for their teenage years in a previous interview with People

“We keep being told that at a certain point, they’re going to hate us. That hasn’t happened yet. So you know, so far, so good!,” Harris jokingly stated.

Meanwhile, Burtka added:

“They’re good kids. We’ve done a good job. You know, you put the work in and you get it back, you know?”

The 48-year-old American actor and chef also shared how spending a lot of quality time with the twins can hopefully maintain a good parent-and-children relationship with them.

“I mean, if you’re going to spend time with your kids — they have access to you, so the more access to you, the more they can open up,” Burtka further expressed.

