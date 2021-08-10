Neil Patrick Harris To Star In A New Comedy Series

Will Neil Patrick Harris become a hit comedy star yet again?

According to Deadline, the How I Met Your Mother star has joined a new Netflix comedy series titled Uncoupled. The show focuses on Michael (Harris) who thought life was perfect until his husband suddenly leaves him after 17 years. Michael must then rediscover himself as a single man in his mid-40s in New York City.

Uncoupled was created by and will be executive produced by Younger and Emily in Paris’s Darren Star. He’ll be joined by Modern Family executive producer Jeffrey Richman. Harris will also executive produce the show.

Plus, Darren Star Productions, Jeffrey Richman Productions, MTV Entertainment, and Jax Media are joining together to create the series. With that, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media will executive produce the series alongside Harris, Star, and Richman.

Uncoupled will be a return to comedy for Neil Patrick Harris. Since the end How I Met Your Mother, Harris has mostly stuck to dramedies or dramas such as Gone Girl, A Series of Unfortunate Events, It’s A Sin, or the upcoming The Matrix 4.

Will Neil Patrick Harris see massive success in this new comedic role? And instead of being a standout role in an ensemble cast, though with an obvious lead in Josh Radnor’s Ted Mosby, Harris will this time play the lead role.

We also have to consider the fact that the entertainment field has changed significantly since How I Met Your Mother ended in 2014. We are truly living in the golden age of television and it seems like new streaming platforms pop up every few months. Will Uncoupled be able to make room, start conversations, and get nearly as much attention as How I Met Your Mother did at the end of network tv’s reign?

We’ll find out when Uncoupled appears on Netflix. A date that is currently unknown.

Source: Deadline,