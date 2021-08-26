Neil Patrick Harris Shows Off His Well-Defined Body During Vacation

Neil Patrick Harris further cemented his DILF status with a photo he recently posted on his Instagram account. The photo has Harris, who is on vacation with his family in Croatia, wearing nothing but a pair of swimming trunks showing off his well-defined chest as well as another body part.

Harris’ trunks show off a quite noticeable VPL (visible penis line) which seems to show that acting was not the only thing he was gifted with.

As expected, the thirsty ones were quick to comment and give their approval for the contents of the photo.

This isn’t the first time Harris, who is 48, provided a thirst trap. Earlier in the summer during his time in the Hamptons, Harris put a picture of himself working out in nothing but a pair of shorts that seemingly showed off the goods (or at least the commenters claimed).

Harris will be starring in the upcoming fourth installment of The Matrix franchise, Matrix Resurrections, which is set to be in theaters and streaming on HBO Max on December 22. While little is known about the role Harris plays in the film, it is reported that footage of Matrix Resurrections was played on Tuesday, August 24 during CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada. During the preview, Harris’ character may or may not be a part of the Matrix as a psychiatrist that Neo (Keanu Reeves) sees when he starts remembering his real-life outside the Matrix.

