Neil Patrick Harris Sings and Dances Shirtless in Dressing Room Video

Neil Patrick Harris singing and dancing while shirtless in his dressing room, and posting it on Instagram was certainly not on our 2023 bingo, but here we are — we got it, and we’re not complaining AT ALL!

The 49-year-old actor was getting ready for the last show of his limited run in the Broadway production, Peter Pan Goes Wrong. He started his Instagram live with a cheerful song and dance number, greeting the viewers shirtless.

But before we get into watching the video, Harris is also one of the judges in the upcoming Hulu show, ‘Drag Me to Dinner.’ It features drag superstars taking on reality cooking shows “in a riotous faux competition series.”

Teams of two drag icons will tackle on the challenge of throwing the most fabulous dinner party, which is based on a different theme per episode. The show’s cast includes Alaska, Alexis Mateo, BeBe Zahara Benet, BenDeLaCreme, Biqtch Puddin’, Chelsea Piers, Darienne Lake, Detox, Gigi Goode, Heidi N Closet, Heklina, Jackie Beat, Jaida Essence Hall, Jasmine Rice LaBeija, and Jinkx Monsoon, among many others.

Not to mention, it will be hosted by Murray Hill, and joining Harris as the judges are Haneefah Wood and ‘Drag Race’ Season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio. ‘Drag Me to Dinner’ is set to be released on May 31 on Hulu.

In the meantime, you can watch the trailer here:

And now, let’s sing and dance along with a V sexy and shirtless Neil Patrick Harris, shall we? 😉

