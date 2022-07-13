Watch Neil Patrick Harris Rejoin Single Life In ‘UNCOUPLED’

Watch the first full trailer for Neil Patrick Harris’s new show!

Netflix just dropped the first trailer for the upcoming series UNCOUPLED. UNCOUPLED follows Michael Lawson (Neil Patrick Harris) who seems to have it all figured out. He’s a successful New York City real estate agent with a great career, a supportive family, close friends, and a loving relationship with his partner of 17 years, named Colin (Tuc Watkins). But when Colin unexpectedly moves out on the eve of his 50th birthday, Michael is completely blindsided. Overnight, he has to confront two nightmares: losing the man he thought was his soulmate, and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City.

This new romantic comedy series was created by Emmy-winners Darren Star (Sex and the City, Emily in Paris, and Beverly Hills, 90210) and Jeffrey Richman (Modern Family and Fraiser).

Starring alongside Neil Patrick Harris are Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks, and Marcia Gay Harden. The show was also produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, Jeffrey Richman Productions, and Jax Media.

We love seeing how busy Neil Patrick Harris is lately. The actor just finished an off-Broadway production of the late-Stephen Sondheim’s Into The Woods with Heather Headley, Sara Bareilles, and Gavin Creel. Harris played the baker, Headley played the witch, Bareilles played the baker’s wife, and Creel played both the wolf and Cinderella’s prince.

Even before that, Neil Patrick Harris appeared in the fourth Matrix film, The Matrix Resurrections, last year. He starred along side Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Laurence Fishburne, Jada Pinkett Smith, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Christina Ricci, and more. Now with UNCOUPLED on the horizon, we’re excited to see Neil Patrick Harris rise again. If you want to check out UNCOUPLED, the show debuts on Netflix on July 29th.