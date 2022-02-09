Nelly Has A Gag-Worthy “Dilemma” Courtesy Of An Instagram Live Leak

In the age of Twitter and TikTok, the days of celebrities most personal tapes “leaking” or being released deliberately seem to be a thing of the past. That is, until rapper/entrepreneur/Dancing With The Stars alumni Nelly seemingly inadvertently leaked a tape of him getting the most personal of services from a woman-on of all places, Instagram Live!

The tape (which can be seen here) does not show Nelly’s face, but it does show the face of a woman quite busy, and seemingly getting encouragement from someone who sounds suspiciously like Nelly. While the internet was getting “Hot In Herre” dissecting the video with multiple gifs, Nelly was appearing on Barstool Sports with Kevin Hart, where he seemed to notice (in real time) that a tape of this nature has suddenly leaked via his own Instagram Live.

Deadass I think this is the exact moment on @KFCradio that Nelly realized he posted his sex tape to his Instagram 😂😂😂 “ohhh god” pic.twitter.com/uM54veSeba — KFC (@KFCBarstool) February 8, 2022

As for a reaction from the Dilemma performer, Nelly spoke out late today on the now-viral video. Nelly told TMZ “I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them. This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public.”

