Nemo on Representing the Non-Binary Community at the Eurovision

Nemo is a non-binary rapper and singer who is currently representing Switzerland with the song “The Code” at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.

Advertisement

Nemo Mettler was born on August 3, 1999. Aside from rapping and singing, Nemo can also play multiple instruments, including the violin, piano and drums. Not to mention, Nemo finished at fifth place in the second season of ‘The Masked Singer Switzerland’.

Nemo came out as non-binary in November 2023 via an article with SonntagsZeitung. The singer also noted that they prefer being referred to with their name instead of pronouns in German, as well as use the pronouns they/them in English.

In a recent interview with AP, Nemo opened up on how they feel about representing the non-binary community at this year’s Eurovision.

“People start understanding more and I think that understanding means the world to me. And just being able to represent this community at Eurovision is amazing. And I´m so glad that I am not even the only one this year. You know, like that´s even better because it just, it just shows that it´s needed,” Nemo expressed.

Advertisement

Moreover, Nemo has released a number of EPs and singles. Not to mention, Nemo and Switzerland are qualified for Eurovision 2024’s Grand Final.

Advertisement

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, thepinknews.com, dailymail.co.uk