Nerdy, Sexy & Silly: Marcus Cooper Is Our Latest Instinct Hottie

Peanut butter and jelly, Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire, Brandy and Monica, Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland. Those combinations are universally known to be absolutely fantastic for a lot of reasons. Marcus Cooper, our latest Instinct Hottie, blends the worlds of intelligence and sexiness to perfection all while being a stand up kind of dude.

The Atlanta local (who used to reside in New York City for many years) currently works as a global head of inclusion & diversity for a major IT company. He had quite the educational background leading up to his big time job where Marcus attended Harvard Business School in 2018. That’s the smart side.

Let’s get to the other side now (no pun intended). He’s charismatic, kind, attentive, funny and everything else you’d want out of a friend and companion if you should be lucky enough to get to that point with him. Also, if you can’t figure this out yet, he’s hella sexy. I mean look at him, GOD DAMN!

Get to know a little bit more about Marcus below in our exclusive interview with him.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

I actually think my most attractive feature is my personality. I’m nerdy and athletic, ambitious and silly. I try to make the people around me feel seen, appreciated and celebrated.

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

Guys typically comment on my hands, lips or smile.

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

Emotional intelligence and integrity are by far the sexiest qualities a man can possess. And a beard doesn’t hurt.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life in being an openly gay man?

About 4 years ago I was honored as a White House fellow for LGBTQ professionals in tech (this was actually the last time they offered this distinction, as the incoming administration did not support the program). It was an amazing experience to meet some of the brightest minds in my industry and to collectively celebrate our shared identity. I’ll never forget it!

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

My family has never had the opportunity to travel together. In the next couple of years I would love to sponsor our first family vacation.

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

I have found love. And he’s one of the kindest human beings I’ve ever known.

Here’s some rapid fire questions:

Favorite movie of all time?

Forrest Gump.

Who is your biggest celebrity crush right now?

Jeremy Pope (Hollywood on Netflix).

Favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of.

Ben & Jerry’s Half Baked Ice Cream.

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you?

People still buy CD’s?! Hahaha I would say either Kaleidoscope Dream by Miguel or East Atlanta Love Letter by 6lack.

What does it mean to be featured as our Hottie of the Week for you?

It’s hilarious, shocking, exciting. I appreciate the opportunity and the platform — hopefully there are folks out there who can relate to my story!

You can get to know Marcus a little bit more by following him on Instagram here.