Netfix Drops a Steamy Trailer of ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2

Netflix recently dropped the trailer of ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2, and it just got sexier, more queer, therefore even more exciting.

The new season will focus on the disappearance of a variety of fairies, and how Bloom (Abigail Cowen) investigates and works to put a stop on the new problem with the help of her suite mates.

Furthermore, the original animated series ‘Winx Club’ featured Flora as one of the core fairies, and she will finally be making her long-awaited debut in the second season. The fan-favorite character will be played by Paulina Chávez, and as a Guardian Fairy of Nature, she has the ability to help her friends by giving sage-like advice and concocting potions to assist them in various predicaments.

‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2 seems to be bolder as the fairies face new challenges while they navigate love, rivalries, and monsters, in addition to mastering their powers at Alfea, which is their magical boarding school. Not to mention that it seems to also feature a queer relationship, which was teased in the trailer.

Season 2 is scheduled to premiere and will be available for streaming on Netflix on September 16.

The supernatural series ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ is starring Abigail Cowen, Hannah Van Der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, and Paulina Chávez, among other notable actors and actresses. Moreover, the second season is directed by Lisa James Larsson, Hannah Quinn, and Stephen Woolfenden.

