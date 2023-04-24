Netflix Announces ‘Heartstopper’ Season 2 Premiere Date & Details

Be still my heart!

Netflix has officially announced the premiere date and new details for the second season of Heartstopper, the critically acclaimed queer series based on the graphic novel of the same name by Alise Oseman.

Starring out actors Joe Locke and Kit Connor, the series follows teens Charlie (Locke) and Nick (Connor) dealing with school and young love as they realize their unlikely friendship is something more. In the upcoming eight-episode season, which will debut August 3, the pair will learn to navigate their new relationship.

Meanwhile, their friends Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) will face new challenges, whereas Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney) are about to find out if they can be more than friends. With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris, and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love, and friendship.

According to Netflix, the first season of Heartstopper has a 100 percent critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes and reached the streaming platform’s Top Ten list in more than 50 countries.

The cast of Season 2 also includes Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, Jenny Walser, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, and Academy Award-winner Olivia Colman.

Brand-new footage and behind-the-scenes shenanigans can be seen in the official announcement clip below. Connor shares that Oseman’s scripts are “cool and fresh and a different vibe from season one,” while Locke states that “Charlie goes on a journey this season.”

A third season of Heartstopper has already been greenlit.