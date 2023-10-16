Netflix Brings Scary and Queer in ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’

‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ recently premiered on Netflix, and it is looking V gory and gay, just in time for the spooky season!

The show is a series adaptation of American writer and poet Edgar Allan Poe’s 1839 short story of the same title about the wealthy Usher family. The official synopsis of ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ via Netflix reads:

“The horror drama follows Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood), the CEO of a corrupt pharmaceutical company, who must face his shady past when each of his children begin to die in mysterious and brutal fashion.”

Meanwhile, Carla Gugino said that the limited series is “batsh*t crazy in the best possible way.” The actress is playing the role of a shape-shifter named Verna, who is noted to be a very famous character created by Poe.

“There is a fantastical supernatural element to the story, and she is the manifestation of that. You could say she’s the executor of fate or the executor of karma,” Gugino further shared.

SPOILER ALERT!

Moreover, the show presents LGBTQ+ characters, including Auguste Dupin, Victorine Lafourcade and Napoleon “Leo” Usher. Auguste, who is portrayed by Carl Lumbly, is a detective who later on mentions his husband and children during his reunion with Roderick.

T’Nia Miller, on the other hand, is playing the role of a surgeon named Victorine who accidentally kills her girlfriend Alessandra “Al” Ruiz (Paola Núñez) in a moment of rage. And then we have Napoleon, who is portrayed by Rahul Kohli.

Leo is described as “a party playboy” who lives in a luxurious loft with his boyfriend Julius (Daniel Chae Jun). ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ series is now available for streaming on Netflix. You can also watch the official trailer here:

Sources: netflix.com, imdb.com