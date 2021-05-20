Netflix Dropped The ‘Elite’ Season 4 Trailer

Elite season 4 is almost upon us and new characters are coming with it. To get us ready, Netflix has just dropped a full trailer for the season.

Elite is a Spanish teen drama with a large queer presence. From bisexual threesomes to gay romances, gay hookups, and more. The show gives LGBTQ viewers a healthy dosage of representation. But in terms of the actual plot, the story revolves around the elite Las Encinas secondary school. When a school serving underprivileged students closes, a few of its students get scholarships to Las Encinas. But within a few months, a student is murdered and the show’s mystery of what happened unfolds.

hay mucho que ver antes de que empiece la temporada 4. Élite: Historias Breves, del 14 al 17 de junio.

there’s a lot you need to see before season 4 begins. Elite: Short Stories, from June 14 to June 17.#EliteWeek pic.twitter.com/ah6DAj3llM — EliteNetflix (@EliteNetflix) May 19, 2021

Season 4 sees some of the characters dealing with the departure of their friends, lovers, and classmates. To fill the gap, a large group of new characters have arrived in their place. This includes Manu Rios as Patrick Blanco Commerford, Carla Diaz as Ari Blanco Commerford, Martina Cariddi as Mencia Blanco Commerford, and Pol Granch as Phillippe Florian Von Triesenberg.

The trailer for season four promises some interesting new developments for the story. From a possible gay threesome/love triangle, a lesbian romance, more criminal investigations, and more. On top of that, Elite is set to give us even more content through four brand new short stories. These short stories will be released ahead of season four under the hashtag #EliteWeek. Plus, Elite’s fifth season has already been greenlit.

So get excited for Elite season four, which premieres on Netflix on June 18. Until then, check out the trailer below.