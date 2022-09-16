Netflix Drops a Chilling Teaser Video of Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer

Netflix recently dropped a teaser video of ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,’ and it will give you chills, as Evan Peters is very convincing in his role as the infamous sexual predator and serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Over a decade period, Dahmer got away with killing and dismembering almost 20 men and boys, and he was then labeled as the Milwaukee Cannibal. He was finally arrested in 1991, and was later on sentenced to 16 lifetime prison terms.

‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ is reportedly told from the points of view of the notorious killer’s victims. However, Peters noted that it focuses on more than just facts, so don’t expect it to be a true crime documentary.

“You can have all the backstory you want, but at the end of the day we’re not making a documentary. It’s more about maintaining the idea and the through line of why you’re telling the story and always having that as your guiding light,” the 35-year-old actor stated in an April 2021 interview with Variety.

He also added:

“It’s almost a scene by scene, episode by episode, moment by moment basis. Deciding, ‘OK yeah he did that there in real life’ or ‘No he didn’t do that there, but that’s OK because it works for the story we’re trying to tell.'”

Moreover, Peters revealed why he was interested in taking on this role, which was influenced by his sister for introducing him to horror and true crime shows when he was young.

“I like to watch scary stuff and dark stuff. I am obsessed with comedy and love it and crave it and need it too, but there is something fascinating about watching that stuff,” the ‘American Horror Story’ actor expressed.

‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ is scheduled to premiere on September 21 on Netflix.

