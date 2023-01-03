Netflix Drops a Heart-stopping Deleted Scene from the LGBTQ+ Series

Netflix wrapped up the year 2022 by dropping an unreleased scene from the first season of the hit LGBTQ+ series ‘Heartstopper.’

The scene in question starts off with the camera panning through a sleeping Isaac (Tobie Donovan) and Charlie (Joe Locke) to Elle (Yasmin Finney) and Tao (William Gao), who are laughing while watching a video.

Thereafter, Elle tells Tao that she misses him, and he responds,

“I miss you too.”

“It’s just me and Isaac most lunchtimes now. I don’t want to be alone,” he adds.

The clip ends with a heart-stopping hug shared between the two, with animated sparks flurrying around them. <3

Of course, ‘Heartstopper’ fans were quick to express their sentiments, and here are some of their comments on Instagram and YouTube:

“This is such a sweet moment!”

“I’m sorry but WHY WOULD THEY DELETE THIS?? Tao saying he doesn’t want to be alone would’ve added SO much more to reason why he doesn’t want Charlie to be with Nick, because he doesn’t want to be abandoned.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing their romance in season 2”

“I HAVE REWATCHED THIS ATLEAST 99834858723894375 TIMES THIS SCENE IS SO CUTE I CANNOT WHY DID THEY HAVE TO DELETE IT.

anyway tao and elle are really cute”

‘Heartstopper’ star Tobie Donovan also commented:

“This was one of my fav scenes!!! So happy it’s in the world now!”

Season 1 of ‘Heartstopper’ is now available for streaming on Netflix, and it is also renewed for two more seasons.

Source: gaytimes.co.uk