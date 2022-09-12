Netflix Drops an Unconventional Teaser for Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Watcher’

Netflix recently dropped the teaser for Ryan Murphy’s upcoming limited series entitled ‘The Watcher,’ and the 3-minute and 23-second video features Jennifer Coolidge hosting a luxurious open house.

In the series, Coolidge plays the role of realtor Karen Calhoun, and she does a tour of her 657 Boulevard listing in the teaser.

“Hi, I’m Karen Calhoun from Darren Dunn Realty. This is 657 Boulevard, and this is my listing. Are you ready?, your dream home awaits.”

‘The Watcher’ is co-created by ‘Glee’ creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. Aside from Coolidge, the Netflix limited series is also starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale. The story is inspired by the infamous “Watcher” house mystery in New Jersey, which dates back to 2014.

A couple who bought the house for nearly $1.4 million were forced to abandon it after receiving horrifying letters. One of them read:

“I am the Watcher. Bring me your young blood.”

After having it back on the market and rented, the letters were still being sent by “The Watcher” whose identity remains a mystery. Eventually in 2019, the house was sold for $959,000.

According to Deadline, the upcoming series ‘The Watcher’ is about the married couple:

“Dean (Cannavale) and Nora Brannock (Watts) just purchased their dream home in the idyllic suburb of Westfield, New Jersey, but after putting all of their savings into closing the deal they soon realize the neighborhood is less than welcoming… Their icy welcome quickly turns into a full-blown living hell when ominous letters from someone calling themself “The Watcher” start arriving, terrorizing the Brannocks to their breaking point as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out.”

Aside from the stars mentioned above, the cast also includes Noma Dumezweni, Christopher McDonald, Michael Nouri, Isabel Gravitt, Henry Hunter Hall, and Luke David Blumm. ‘The Watcher’ is scheduled to premiere this fall on Netflix, but the official release date has yet to be announced.

Source: Deadline.com