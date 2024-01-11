Netflix Drops Exciting First-Look Images of ‘Young Royals’ Season 3

Netflix recently released several first-look images for the third and final season of the Swedish teen romance series ‘Young Royals’.

But before we get into that, the official synopsis of the show reads:

Advertisement

“Prince Wilhelm adjusts to life at his prestigious new boarding school, Hillerska, but following his heart proves more challenging than anticipated.”

Prince Wilhelm of Sweden is portrayed by Edvin Ryding, while Omar Rudberg is playing the role of Simon.

SPOILER incoming…

Season 1 ended with Prince Wilhelm and Simon’s sex tape being leaked. The second season then shows how the prince’s family attempted to conceal Wilhelm’s involvement in the video. However, Wilhelm decided to announce that he was a part of the leaked sex video in the Season 2 finale.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the upcoming third season is looking hopeful for the lovers based on the teaser images. The first photo shows Prince Wilhelm and Simon peacefully floating on water while the sun beautifully glistens against the surface.

In another pic, the two of them get more intimate, as they are all smiles with their faces touching. The photo shows Wilhelm and Simon enjoying each other’s company at what seems to be a party with neon lights and other people crowding their surroundings.

Advertisement

You can see more of the first-look images here:

Moreover, ‘Young Royals’ Season 3 is set to be available for streaming on Netflix in March 2024. In the meantime, you can watch the first-look clip here:

Sources: attitude.co.uk, netflix.com