Netflix Drops ‘Heartstopper’ S3’s Release Date with Billie Eilish Song

Netflix recently released ‘Heartstopper’ Season 3’s date announcement video, and it features a preview of Billie Eilish’s new song “Birds of a Feather”.

The track will be included in her upcoming album Hit Me Hard and Soft. In the video, Eilish sings:

“I’ll love you till the day I die,” which is very fitting with what Charlie (Joe Locke) has been preparing for.

Charlie wants to take the next step in his relationship with his boyfriend Nick (Kit Connor) by saying “I love you.” The date announcement video shows how Charlie is practicing saying the three big words in front of the mirror, just as his sister Tori (Jenny Walser) enters his bedroom.

She then gives Charlie some sisterly advice, telling him to say the words to Nick “today.” Thereafter, Connor’s character arrives at Charlie’s home, and the latter is stunned after seeing his boyfriend wearing a tank top, which shows off his arm muscles.

Meanwhile, Nick points out that it’s also the first time he’s seen Charlie sporting a baseball cap, and the two of them share a V adorable moment together. Moreover, you can see more of Locke and Connor’s on-screen chemistry by watching ‘Heartstopper’ Seasons 1 and 2, which is available for streaming on Netflix.

Not to mention, ‘Heartstopper’ Season 3 is set to be released on Netflix on October 3.

Source: hollywoodreporter.com