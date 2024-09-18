Netflix Drops ‘Heartstopper’ Season 3’s Emotional Official Trailer

Netflix recently released the official trailer of the highly anticipated ‘Heartstopper’ Season 3, which focuses on some of the characters taking their relationships to the next level while trying to navigate mental health issues.

The trailer starts off lighthearted with the song “Vertigo” by Griff playing in the background. Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) can be seen hanging out with their friends at the beach. The focus then shifts on Charlie struggling with his mental health while Nick tries to figure out how he can help.

Not to mention, Nick is also trying to figure out who he is and what he wants to do in the future. Aside from the heavy topics mentioned, Season 3 also dabbles in the topic of intimacy and sex as Nick and Charlie take their relationship to the next level.

Aside from Connor and Locke, the much awaited third season is also starring Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, William Gao, and Yasmin Finney as their respective characters can also be seen going through some young adult struggles in the trailer.

Moreover, the video shows a sneak peek of ‘Bridgerton’ hottie Jonathan Bailey’s cameo. Bailey is playing the role of Jack Maddox, who is Charlie’s celebrity crush.

‘Heartstopper’ Season 3 is set to premiere on Netflix on October 3. In the meantime, you can watch the emotional official trailer here:

