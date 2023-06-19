Netflix Drops Joe Locke and Kit Connor’s Heart-Stopping First Scene

Tudum! Netflix recently dropped an exciting first scene video of Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) from the highly anticipated ‘Heartstopper’ Season 2, and you’ll find yourself with a giddy smile after watching it.

The clip was released during the streaming platform’s fan event in São Paulo, Brazil. In the video, Nick and Charlie are being V flirty boyfriends as they exchange sweet text messages from the morning before school.

Charlie is all smiles on his way to school because of Nick’s texts, and he’s even more delighted as his boyfriend covers his eyes and approaches him from behind. The couple say their timid “hi” to each other as they stand in the doorway to their classroom, and it’s all just so adorable!

Moreover, ‘Heartstopper’ Season 2 will introduce new cast members, and it will also feature a school trip to Paris. Fans are also speculating that the second season will cover the original graphic novel series’ Volumes Three and Four.

Said volumes include Nick and Charlie’s first real relationship problems, as well as the two of them experiencing and trying to overcome personal challenges. ‘Heartstopper’ Season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on August 3.

In the meantime, you can watch Nick and Charlie’s V flirty first scene here:

