Netflix Drops Manu Rios & Arón Piper’s Heart-Pounding ‘Muted’ Trailer

‘Elite’ stars Manu Rios and Arón Piper are reunited in Netflix’s new Spanish psychological thriller series, ‘Muted,’ also known as ‘El Silencio.’

The two actors are famously known for playing a three-way relationship (or throuple) alongside fellow Spanish actor Omar Ayuso.

Now, Rios and Piper are starring in a new show, but they no longer have a sexy affair, but rather, they seem to be enemies based on the recently released official trailer.

‘Muted’s synopsis reads:

“Sergio Ciscar (Piper) has remain silent since he killed his parents. Six years later, he is released from prison to enter a surveillance program led by a psychiatrist who will try to figure out what is he hiding behind his silence.”

Aside from the two ‘Elite’ alums, the cast of the crime series also includes: Almudena Amor, Ramiro Blas, Aitor Luna, Cristina Kovani, Viti Suárez, Aria Bedmar, Mikel Losada, Elena Sáenz, Estela Theus, and Miguel Garces.

‘Muted’ has a total of eight episodes, and it is written, created and produced by Spanish screenwriter and TV producer Aitor Gabilondo. Moreover, the trailer shows the balcony murders, and how Piper’s character Sergio gets out of prison early for good behavior. He then inherits the house where the crimes took place, and he is put under surveillance by the authorities.

‘Muted’ is set to premiere on Netflix on May 19. In the meantime, you can watch the heart-pounding trailer here:

