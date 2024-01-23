Netflix Drops Official Teaser for Andrew Scott’s New Series ‘Ripley’

Netflix recently released the official teaser for the upcoming thriller series ‘Ripley’, which is starring Andrew Scott as the titular character Tom Ripley.

The show is based on American writer Patricia Highsmith’s 1955 novel, “The Talented Mr. Ripley”. Meanwhile, a synopsis of the series via Attitude reads:

“Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott), a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home. Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud, and murder.”

Aside from Scott, the cast of ‘Ripley’ also includes Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood and Johnny Flynn as the “vagabond son” Dickie Greenleaf. Not to mention, the series is composed of eight parts, and it is written and directed by Steven Zaillian.

In the thrilling teaser video, Scott’s Ripley is described as “a very hard man to find.” In the past, Highsmith addressed the titular character’s sexuality, stating:

“I don’t think Ripley is gay.”

Moreover, the ‘All of Us Strangers’ actor also touched on the subject with Interview Magazine in 2021.

“If Tom Ripley was in a gay bar, I’m not sure that he would fit in there. Nor do I think he’s a straight character. I think he’s a queer character, in the sense that he’s very other. What’s his relationship with sex, or death, or with family or friends? It’s interesting that a character is the sum of the parts that you don’t have to play,” Scott expressed.

‘Ripley’ is set to be available for streaming on Netflix on April 4, 2024. In the meantime, you can watch the intense teaser here:

