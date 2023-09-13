Netflix Drops ‘Sex Education’s Exciting Season 4 Trailer

Things are about to get even more progressive and thirsty AF in the upcoming final season of Netflix’s hit show ‘Sex Education’.

(c) Samuel Taylor / Netflix © 2023

The official trailer was recently released, and it teases family and relationship drama, parties and of course, a whole lot of steamy scenes. Season 4 is the last one for ‘Sex Education’, and it is composed of eight new episodes.

(c) Sex Education Season 4 / Netflix

Not to mention, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Dan Levy will also be joining the cast, fueling the excitement and anticipation of viewers. Moreover, the synopsis of ‘Sex Education’ Season 4 reads:

“Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier – their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students – they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level.”

(c) Samuel Taylor / Netflix © 2022
The final season promises “new sexual experiences, personal growth, love, laughter, tears, friendship,” and let’s not forget Eric’s (Ncuti Gatwa) fabulous styling. ‘Sex Education’ Season 4 is set to premiere on Netflix on September 21.

In the meantime, you can watch the exciting and V thirsty trailer here:

Source: Netflix

