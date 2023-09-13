Netflix Drops ‘Sex Education’s Exciting Season 4 Trailer

Things are about to get even more progressive and thirsty AF in the upcoming final season of Netflix’s hit show ‘Sex Education’.

The official trailer was recently released, and it teases family and relationship drama, parties and of course, a whole lot of steamy scenes. Season 4 is the last one for ‘Sex Education’, and it is composed of eight new episodes.

Advertisement

Not to mention, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Dan Levy will also be joining the cast, fueling the excitement and anticipation of viewers. Moreover, the synopsis of ‘Sex Education’ Season 4 reads:

“Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier – their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students – they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level.”

Advertisement

The final season promises “new sexual experiences, personal growth, love, laughter, tears, friendship,” and let’s not forget Eric’s (Ncuti Gatwa) fabulous styling. ‘Sex Education’ Season 4 is set to premiere on Netflix on September 21.

In the meantime, you can watch the exciting and V thirsty trailer here:

Source: Netflix