Netflix Drops the Official Trailer of ‘The School for Good and Evil’

Netflix recently dropped the official trailer of ‘The School for Good and Evil,’ and it redefines the fairytales we grew up with and loved.

The upcoming teen fantasy film is based on the 2013 novel of the same title, written by American author and filmmaker Soman Chainani. The story revolves around two best friends Sophie, who is played by Sophia Anne Caruso, and Agatha who is portrayed by Sofia Wylie.

As per Collider, the movie is about:

“The School for Good and Evil follows the life of two young girls who are taken away to a school that trains children to be villains and heroes. Though friends, these girls couldn’t be any more different, with one having a grim and creepy personality while the other has dreams of being a fairytale princess.”

Aside from Caruso and Wylie, the cast also includes Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney, Mark Heap, Patti LuPone, and Rachel Bloom.

Furthermore, the film is directed by American actor and filmmaker Paul Feig, and he also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Vanessa Taylor and David Magee. ‘The School for Good and Evil’ is scheduled to be released in U.S. theaters on October 19 through the streaming platform Netflix.

Sources: film-book.com, collider.com