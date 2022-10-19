Netflix Drops the Official Trailer of ‘Young Royals’ Season 2

Netflix recently dropped the official trailer of the highly anticipated ‘Young Royals’ Season 2, and it seems to pack more drama and tension for the show’s characters.

‘Young Royals’ is a Swedish teen series that tells the story of Prince Wilhelm of Sweden, played by Edvin Ryding, and Simon, portrayed by Omar Rudberg, who meet each other while attending the fictional elite boarding school Hillerska.

A bit of Season 1 spoiler incoming…

The second season will follow through after Prince Wilhelm (Ryding) and Simon’s (Rudberg) romance was leaked by the prince’s cousin, August. Simon then breaks off their relationship after Wilhelm denies that he was in the leaked video, as per his mother, the Queen’s request.

Aside from dealing with the conflicts of the first season, things will even be more complicated with the arrival of Marcus. As seen on the trailer, he introduces himself to Simon, and there seems to be a hint of attraction between the two.

Wilhelm seemingly notices this, and more tension adds up to the much awaited second season. Meanwhile, August (Malte Gårdinger) is struggling with the consequences of leaking Prince Wilhelm and Simon’s video at the end of Season 1.

‘Young Royals’ Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on November 1. In the meantime, here’s the official trailer to keep you even more excited for it!

Source: attitude.co.uk