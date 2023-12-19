Netflix Drops Thrilling First-Look Images of Andrew Scott’s ‘Ripley’

Andrew Scott is starring in the upcoming thriller series ‘Ripley’, which is based on American writer Patricia Highsmith’s novels featuring the fictional character Tom Ripley.

Scott is portraying the role of Ripley, who is described by Vanity Fair as a “crazy-sexy scammer.” A synopsis of the show via Gay Times reads:

“The upcoming series follows Tom Ripley (Scott), a struggling grifter living in 1960s New York. His life is forever changed when he gets hired by a wealthy man to bring his “vagabond son” back from Italy. Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder.”

‘Ripley’ is written and directed by ‘Schindler’s List’ co-writer Steven Zaillian, and it is composed of eight episodes. Aside from Scott, the series’ cast also includes Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf, who is the wealthy man’s “rebellious and wealthy” son whom Ripley is tasked to bring back.

Not to mention, Dakota Fanning is playing the role of Dickie’s girlfriend, Marge Sherwood, who is described as “mysterious” and “seems to have dark ulterior motives.” Moreover, Netflix has yet to announce the show’s official release date.

As of this writing, all we know is that ‘Ripley’ is expected to premiere sometime in 2024. In the meantime, here are the sexy black-and-white first-look images of Scott as his titular role:

Sources: gaytimes.co.uk, Vanity Fair